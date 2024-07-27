Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 145,879 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,518,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

