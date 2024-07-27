Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $57.11 and last traded at $57.04, with a volume of 98312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

