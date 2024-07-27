HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, Zacks reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HONE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

