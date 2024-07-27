HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, Zacks reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million.
HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of HONE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.74.
HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on HONE
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HarborOne Bancorp
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.