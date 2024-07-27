Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.14.

HOG opened at $36.84 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

