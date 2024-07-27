HC Wainwright Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $400.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UTHR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.64.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $338.22 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $343.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $847,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $847,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,884 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,803. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 176.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in United Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

