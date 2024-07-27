HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

BioCardia Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $2.99 on Friday. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,208.76% and a negative return on equity of 3,638.68%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

