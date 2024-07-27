HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

IREN opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

