Head to Head Contrast: Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Jushi has a beta of -1.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bon Natural Life has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Jushi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 0 0 0 N/A Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jushi and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jushi and Bon Natural Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $269.45 million 0.41 -$65.10 million ($0.36) -1.55 Bon Natural Life $29.52 million 0.08 $4.60 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jushi.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -26.80% -5,529.11% -11.88% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats Jushi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; and natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products used as food additives and nutritional supplements. Its products are used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

