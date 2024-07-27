Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,645,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,143,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $335.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.96 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

