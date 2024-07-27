Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $109,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,605.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $810.26 and a 12 month high of $1,658.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,456.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,319.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.