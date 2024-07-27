Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $182,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $32,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

