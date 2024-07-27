Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,634,000 after acquiring an additional 462,355 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,971,000 after buying an additional 187,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at $52,189,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 84,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TPG. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG opened at $49.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,171.34%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

