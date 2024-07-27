Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.770-1.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 8,948,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.38.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
