Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.770-1.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 8,948,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.38.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.90.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

