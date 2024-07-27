Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 4.56% of Helen of Troy worth $125,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HELE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,408,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. 690,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

