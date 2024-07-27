Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.62

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.62 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 17.03 ($0.22). Henderson Diversified Income shares last traded at GBX 17.04 ($0.22), with a volume of 39,408 shares changing hands.

Henderson Diversified Income Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company has a market cap of £30.66 million, a P/E ratio of -422.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.60.

About Henderson Diversified Income

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

