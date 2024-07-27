Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Trading Up 11%

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.52). 392,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 650% from the average session volume of 52,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.47).

Hercules Site Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.05 million, a PE ratio of 3,950.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.78.

Get Hercules Site Services alerts:

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.