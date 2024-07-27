Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Heritage Commerce has a payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

