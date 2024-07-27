Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Short Interest Update

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS HRGG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. 718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. Heritage NOLA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services in Louisiana. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family real estate; multi-family real estate; commercial real estate; construction and land; commercial and consumer; home equity lines of credit; and business loans, as well as refinancing and cash secured line services.

