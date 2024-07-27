Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,496 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 695,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,984,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after acquiring an additional 83,037 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,048,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,719,000 after acquiring an additional 566,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.6 %

HPE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. 7,954,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,662,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

