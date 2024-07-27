HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. 2,058,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,056. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

