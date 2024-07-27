HI Price Reaches $0.0005 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. HI has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $197,608.22 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049249 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $176,408.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

