Hibbett’s (HIBB) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $87.50 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.79.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. Hibbett has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $87.53.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth $3,172,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

