High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.86

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.86 and traded as high as C$13.50. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.44, with a volume of 2,272 shares.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.87. The stock has a market cap of C$439.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$407.59 million. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.7705803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

High Liner Foods Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.