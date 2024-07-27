High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.86

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLFGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.86 and traded as high as C$13.50. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.44, with a volume of 2,272 shares.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.87. The stock has a market cap of C$439.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$407.59 million. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.7705803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

