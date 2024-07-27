Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on August 7th

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $241.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.55. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $147.01 and a 12 month high of $241.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

