Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) vs. Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Critical Comparison

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) and Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Hitachi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hitachi and Ferrovial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrovial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Ferrovial has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Ferrovial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than Hitachi.

This table compares Hitachi and Ferrovial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi $67.39 billion 1.42 $4.07 billion $3.39 12.20 Ferrovial $8.59 billion 3.60 N/A N/A N/A

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrovial.

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi and Ferrovial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi 6.01% 10.20% 4.55% Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hitachi beats Ferrovial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hitachi

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others. The company offers system integration, consulting, cloud services, storage, servers, and ATMs; finance solutions, social infrastructure information systems, government and public corporation information system, big data and AI, and IoT and data management; and IT products. It also operates power grids, nuclear and clear energy, renewable energy; provides energy management services and distributed power source solutions; semiconductors; elevators and escalators; air conditioners; industrial equipment; and railway systems. In addition, the company offers medical equipment for radiation therapy, In-vitro diagnosis, and regenerative medicines; automotive systems; home appliances; and water treatment solutions for water supply and sewage infrastructure, industrial water treatment, seawater desalination, and water recycling, as well as maintenance and repair services. Further, it hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, mining machinery, construction solutions, and mine management systems. Additionally, the company offers specialty steel, functional components and equipment, power electronic and magnetic materials, wires, and cable and related products; optical disk drives; and property management services. Hitachi, Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ferrovial

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.