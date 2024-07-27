HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

HNI opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. HNI has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $54.77.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HNI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 2,380 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $114,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,665.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,208,000 after buying an additional 287,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HNI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HNI by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $13,368,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

