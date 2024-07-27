Hooked Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $98.05 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $98.05 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 168,310,919.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.59552892 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $20,516,229.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

