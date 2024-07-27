Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.4 %

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 545,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. StockNews.com lowered Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Horace Mann Educators

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.