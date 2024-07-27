Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 58.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HHH stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 608,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $86.72.

Several research analysts have commented on HHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

