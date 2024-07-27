Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Shares Up 2.1%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. 195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

