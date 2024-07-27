Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $149.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.01. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.