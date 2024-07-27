Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Up 52.8% in July

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the June 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.3 days.
Icade Stock Performance
CDMGF stock remained flat at $22.28 during trading hours on Friday. Icade has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69.
About Icade
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Icade
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.