Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Up 52.8% in July

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the June 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.3 days.

Icade Stock Performance

CDMGF stock remained flat at $22.28 during trading hours on Friday. Icade has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69.

Get Icade alerts:

About Icade

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both commercial property investment (portfolio worth 6.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2023) and property development (2023 economic revenue of 1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged longterm partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.