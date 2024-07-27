IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
IG Group Stock Performance
IGGHY stock remained flat at $10.40 during midday trading on Friday. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. IG Group has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.52.
About IG Group
