IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

IG Group Stock Performance

IGGHY stock remained flat at $10.40 during midday trading on Friday. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. IG Group has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

