IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.36

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and traded as high as $28.16. IGM Financial shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands.

IGM Financial Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

