IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Macquarie

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Macquarie from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMAX. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.56.

NYSE IMAX opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter worth $150,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

