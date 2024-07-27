Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading Up 0.1%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 367,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 495,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Immatics Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.70. Immatics had a negative net margin of 107.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Immatics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in Immatics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Immatics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

