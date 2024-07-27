Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of IMMX stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.75.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
