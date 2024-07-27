Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of IMMX stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 89.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

