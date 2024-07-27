Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.10.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. Impinj has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $181.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.93.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,187 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $208,235.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,122,407.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,187 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $208,235.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,122,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $72,978.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,104 shares in the company, valued at $10,193,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,049,835 shares of company stock valued at $160,809,437. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $68,211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,252,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $25,747,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $19,195,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $9,659,000.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

