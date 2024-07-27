Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 29,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.21. 278,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,796. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.58. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

