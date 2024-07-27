Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Trading Down 1.5%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 122,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 416,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Inotiv from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Inotiv Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.34). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inotiv by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

