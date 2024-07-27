Insider Selling: Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) COO Sells $30,958.48 in Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $30,958.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 455,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam O’farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 24th, Adam O’farrell sold 3,770 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $30,273.10.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

BRDG opened at $7.97 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.25 million, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $966,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 181.2% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 504,812 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.