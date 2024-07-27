Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Sells 22,699 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $196,573.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,927.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Amit Gupta sold 7,507 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $59,680.65.

Cardlytics Trading Up 5.5 %

Cardlytics stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $430.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $20.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 95.7% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $199,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

