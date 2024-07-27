inSure DeFi Hits 1-Day Volume of $429,750.80 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $128.92 million and approximately $429,750.80 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00479981 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $441,094.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

