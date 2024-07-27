Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $218,311. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,325,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,104,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at $25,285,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

