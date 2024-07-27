Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Down 5%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 717,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,133,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

INTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $332.84 million for the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,762,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,155,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 362,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 228,528 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

