Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the June 30th total of 80,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Interactive Strength Stock Down 16.4 %

Interactive Strength stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 623,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,120. Interactive Strength has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $114.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $472,150.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.65.

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($26.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Interactive Strength had a negative return on equity of 101,636.09% and a negative net margin of 4,007.36%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

