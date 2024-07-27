International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,459,701 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $192,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $79,812,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after buying an additional 798,946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,045,000 after buying an additional 507,193 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $28,771,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after buying an additional 280,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.7 %

IFF stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.84. 1,231,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

