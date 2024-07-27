Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) Trading Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. 149,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 198,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.