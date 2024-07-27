Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Down 40.4% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,560,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,932,000 after purchasing an additional 178,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,642,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 349,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,997,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 72,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

