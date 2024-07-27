Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Up 101.6% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the June 30th total of 311,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.30. 797,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,684. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

